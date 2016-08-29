Juveniles’ crimes up 122 percent

KUWAIT: Thefts remain the most committed type of crime committed in Kuwait, according to official statistics. A total of 934 theft crimes were committed during the first half of 2016, according to statistics released by the public prosecution for crimes investigated during that period. It is followed by drug and alcohol related crimes (927), murder and battery assault (360), sexual assault (175) and kidnap (139).

Meanwhile, the same statistics show that juveniles’ crimes have increased by 122 percent, as 1,399 were committed during the first half of 2016 compared to only 617 committed last year. Meanwhile, information technology crimes came in second place among misdemeanor crimes with 1,171 crimes, which is a high rate considering that the cybercrime law went into effect in January of this year.

The public prosecution investigated in a total of 7,868 during the first half of 2016, out of which 4,281 were referred to court while 3,012 (40 percent) cases were shelved. —Al-Qabas