Juvenile crimes highest in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The juvenile prosecution has raised a red flag by revealing that juvenile crimes in Kuwait are the highest in the world. It said 1,880 crimes were committed by 2,071 juveniles last year, 79 percent of whom are between 15 and 18 years old.

The prosecution ran a study on a sample that included 108 juveniles who are serving final sentences, besides seven others still on trial. The study showed the crimes of this group surpass the global rate by 400 percent.

It added the rate of crimes by this group doubled in the past five years by 250 percent, adding that the largest increase was in traffic crimes by 1,100 percent, followed by drugs and liquor cases by 200 percent. It said 83 percent of convicted juveniles from affluent families, while 9 percent committed crimes influenced by social media personalities. – Al-Jarida