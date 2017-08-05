Justice Minister provides digital service in all areas

KUWAIT: Information about legal cases will be available via special electronic devices, to be set up in all Kuwaiti districts soon, the Minister of Justice said. A single apparatus is already operating on testing basis at the documentation department (block 15) at the ministries’ complex in Al-Assima (the capital), said Dr Faleh Al-Azb, also Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, in a statement yesterday.

The self-service information terminals’ project, currently under execution, aims to enable citizens and expatriates have easy access to information about legal cases, arrest warrants and travel ban orders. Minister Azb indicated that the new service would be part of a package of digital projects and services to be launched in the near future.

The terminals, to be established at all the ministry’s buildings, will provide information about libel cases, he said indicating that the next phases of the project would feature services for lawyers and companies, possibility to pay fines and fees with maximum secrecy security. – KUNA