Justice Minister: Govt ‘unfazed’ by institutional, constitutional action

KUWAIT: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr Faleh Al-Azb said yesterday that the government was not panicked of institutional measures based on constitution articles. “We do not fear the parliamentary oversight, whose absence only means a real authoritarianism,” the minister told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held by the Austrian embassy to mark its national day.

He added that the session of the grilling motion against Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah proceeded in line with legal and constitutional provisions. He reiterated the government’s solidarity with the minister. The government seeks to coordinate stances before the no-confidence vote against Sheikh Mohammad in the coming parliamentary session, he said. He, however, ruled out the presence of the government during the session, arguing that “there is not enough time.” — KUNA