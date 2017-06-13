Jordanian King in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Jordanian King Abdullah II and an accompanying delegation arrived in Kuwait yesterday on a brotherly visit to offer congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the fasting month of Ramadan.

On arrival, the Jordanian Monarch was received by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al- Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other top officials. — KUNA