Joint efforts to combat drugs

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security media department said the general department for drugs control and the national guard held a meeting to coordinate their efforts within the ‘Weyyakom’ (With You) project designed to boost public awareness against drugs. The meeting also discussed a similar project designed by the national guard under the title of ‘Wa’ee’ (Aware) for the same purposes.

Both sides discussed means of effective cooperation through holding specialized training courses on establishing preventive, remedial and training programs, in addition to training on early detection. Both sides also agreed on a special subject to be taught by the national guard on the dangers of drugs. The meeting was presided by the general manager of the drugs control department Brig Bader Al-Ghaddouri and the national guard’s moral guidance manager Col Abdullah Saleh Nazzal.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun