Jet ski crackdown – ‘Youth under 18 no longer able to ride jet skis’

Riding a jet ski without a license is now a violation that may lead to the seizure of the jet ski. Repeated accidents caused by jet skis and the increasing number of complaints by families swimming on the beach of the reckless behavior of jet ski users was behind issuing a new law regulating its use. The ministry of communications’ decree no 63/2018 regarding issuing a sea skipper (nokhatha al-bahri) license sets new rules for riding jet skis and small boats. According to this law, it’s not allowed to drive a marine motor vehicle without a license.

The license is valid for a period of five years, and can be issued to Kuwaiti citizens, GCC nationals, bedoons and expats with valid residency in Kuwait. Visitors and tourists are not included in this list, which means that they won’t be able to rent a jet ski or even ride one of their friends’.

Fahd Al-Fouzan from the coastguard department, which is in charge of applying the law and sanctioning violators, said the law should have been issued earlier. “The number of jet ski accidents increased during the past two years, especially by youngsters. So this law should limit these accidents as it forbids kids from riding jet skis. I consider the jet ski even more dangerous than vehicles, as it doesn’t have brakes. Moreover, children are not allowed to drive cars or ride motorcycles,” he told Kuwait Times.

A violator who rides a jet ski without a license will risk losing the jet ski. “We cruise around the coast during the daytime to ensure safety. We used to stop jet ski riders not wearing lifejackets or if they were nearer than the permitted distance from the shore. But now we stop any jet ski to check for the license. If the rider doesn’t have a license, we seize the jet ski by towing it with our boat and taking the rider with us in the boat,” added Fouzan.

If the violator ignores the coastguard’s warning to stop, then they may take serious action. “We have the authority to stop any jet ski for checks, even by force. So if we ask him by the bullhorn to stop and he refuses, we can ram him with our boat to stop him. In serious cases, such as near the borders, we are even allowed to shoot if they don’t stop and surrender. This usually happens in regional waters, especially in the north,” he explained.

Salah, 34, owns a jet ski and agrees with this new decree. “I haven’t obtained a license yet, but definitely will do so soon. I won’t be driving my jet ski without a license as I respect the law. I think the new law will increase responsibility, as previously violators broke the law and sped away without being sanctioned. The jet ski rental firms are responsible for most of the violations, especially in the chalets area in Khairan and Zour. So even if the coastguards don’t stop the jet ski, they may issue the fine to the jet ski rental agency for renting it without a license,” he pointed out.

The new law is issued by the ministry of communications, but the coastguard, under the ministry of interior, is charged with enforcement and issuing fines. The law doesn’t mention the value of the fine, but the interior ministry said it will be set soon.

