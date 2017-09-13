Jazeera flight incident

KUWAIT: Proper procedures were carried out over the ongoing probe into the Al-Jazeera aircraft (flight 787) collision with a radar-equipped balloon, said Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) yesterday.

In a press release, the DGCA said that the incident, occurred on August 27, did not result in major damages to the aircraft, which landed safely. The statement indicated that the independent team, tasked with the probe, would continue to look into the matter to determine what have happened. — KUNA