Jazeera Airways unveils new brand identity

KUWAIT: Celebrating the start of a new era, JAZEERA Airways, a leading Kuwaiti carrier operating regionally and internationally, officially revealed its renewed corporate logo and advanced website upgrades (Jazeeraairways.com) as the advent of its various upcoming launches to meet the diversified needs of its customers and ensure a seamless travel experience.

The new corporate identity signifies an important milestone as the company reaches its 13th year of successful operations in the Middle East. The new identity comes as the award-winning airline redoubles its commitment to its customers by accommodating a holistic experience with smart and convenient offerings in the coming years.

As the region’s first private airline, Jazeera Airways will continue to accomplish its long term corporate strategies through the new and upcoming ventures while staying true to its brand essence, originality and rich regional heritage. The new vision that reiterates placing customers at the very heart of Jazeera Airways will continue its overarching approach of turning seamless travel into a reality as they enjoy the new special features, offers and discounts in store.

The New Logo

The new logo visually represents an evolution to an energetic color palette that demonstrates the brand’s spirit of adventure and boldness as it forges into the future. It represents the carrier name in bold colorful and is further embellished by regional geometric patterns, with reference to the diamond-shape that expresses the carrier’s long standing legacy as top carrier from the Arabian peninsula.

Jazeera Airways logo pays homage to the original brand mark, whilst integrating a contemporary manner that now speaks volumes about how East meets West with its expanded connections into the middle East and Eurasia and many more destinations to come.

“Jazeera Airways has travelled a long way since its inception in 2004 and has become an integral part in the local and regional airline industry. During its remarkable journey, Jazeera Airways has overcome incredible challenges, weathered many economic cycles, and has come out stronger. As we solidify our position regionally and venture into more international markets with new routes, we reiterate our commitment to our customers.

To this end, we are launching a new website to act as a gateway to providing ease and comfort from the very first click. We are geared with renewed efficiency and vitality to embark on a new journey with our customers as many exciting launches lay ahead of us”, said Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airway’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new website

The new-generation website is seasoned to present a fresh new look with top e-commerce features that will accommodate a personalized online experience backed by enhanced browsing and online check-in services, live chat assistance and updated fares, smart travel tips and an efficient 4-step booking process. Additionally, apart from a personal travel timeline that stores user profile history, the website also provides new travel extras such as Jazeera lounge and Park & Fly as well as updates on exciting travel packages.

“Given Jazeera’s evolution in the past decade, the new launches are a natural transition to rejuvenate the brand as it entered its 13 year mark of successful growth in Kuwait and the region. With the new logo and website comes an enhanced focus on our customers’ base.

The travel landscape is constantly changing, and with the onset of new changes in our company we hope to match those needs and empower our customers with improved services. Our revised key values – to be Passionate, Connected, Insightful and Inventive embody the spirit of Jazeera and everyone involved as each played a significant duty to elevating the brand to where it is today,” added Ramachandran.

Jazeera Airways currently stands at over 17 destinations and strengthened its footprint by entering a popular touristic market, which are the recent flights to Baku setting course to new lands beyond the Middle East. The new additions will encapsulate the Jazeera brand personality and are only the beginning of a magnitude of upcoming launches that will complete the rebranding phase and deliver on its promise to ensure seamless experiences from start to finish.