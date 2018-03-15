Japanese Emperor lauds significant ties with Kuwait

Japan’s concerns over Gulf crisis dispelled: Ghanem

KUWAIT: Japanese Emperor Akihito lauded yesterday the significant and historic ties linking Kuwait and Japan, adding that he greatly admires and respects the leader of Kuwait His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his regional and global reputation.

Emperor Akihito’s praise came during his reception of visiting Kuwaiti Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem. The Emperor thanked Kuwait and its people for their contributions to the relief aid efforts after the Tsunami, which hit Japan in 2011.

Emperor Akihito also praised Kuwait’s role in the Middle East region and the world, affirming that His Highness the Amir was an example of a great and wise global leader. Meanwhile Ghanem conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir to Emperor Akihito, saying that both nations were eager to develop ties furthermore. Ghanem expressed Kuwait’s gratitude towards the unwavering Japanese stance during the Iraqi invasion of 1990 and the liberation of Kuwait in 1991, affirming that relations continue to become stronger as both countries are looking into new means to boost bilateral ties. Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi was present at the reception.

Ghanem arrived in Tokyo on Monday. He met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima and House of Councillors President Chuichi Date. He also held talks with Chairman of Japan Business Federation’s Middle East and North Africa Committee Yasushi Kimura. The Kuwaiti delegation includes MPs Nayef Al-Merdas, Osama Al-Shahin, Khaled Al-Shatti, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Majed Al-Mutairi, Mubarak Al-Harees, Mohammad Al-Dallal, Abdulwahab Al-Babtin and Nasser Al-Dousseri.

Gulf crisis

Ghanem said on Wednesday that the Japanese side voiced repeatedly great concerns over the Gulf crisis, but the Kuwaiti side dispelled these fears. This came in Ghanem’s speech during a reception held by Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan that was attended by a host of Japanese MPs, media people and politicians as well as a number of Arab ambassadors accredited in Tokyo and Kuwaiti students.

Ghanem added that Japan’s fears came as the GCC states are the largest source of oil, which constitutes a main pillar of Japanese economy. Ghanem said he told the Japanese side, during a meeting, that the crisis would be resolved by GCC brothers, thanks to the collective will of GCC states and exceptional efforts by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “Energy sources for Japanese industries exist in our region and we hope that Japan would continue depending on the region’s crude oil and petroleum products,” Ghanem told the attendees.

“I would like to reassure Japanese people that the Gulf region is one nation whatever differences are. And the crisis will be resolved in a short period of time.” He pointed out that he received many inquiries and questions by the Japanese side during the meeting, affirming that he dismissed such concerns. He expressed his confidence in wisdom and mediation efforts by His Highness the Amir aiming to resolve the crisis, indicating that these efforts are supported by the Gulf, regional and international parties.

He reassured the Japanese side that all energy sources for them are safe, and that the Gulf crisis would not affect interests of others. He, meanwhile, stressed that the real danger in the Middle East region is the Israeli occupation of the Arab land in Palestine, calling for resolving the Palestinian cause peacefully in line with the UN resolutions.

He stressed the necessity of settling the Palestinian cause, noting that the presence of all terrorist organizations in the region is temporary. As soon as the cause is resolved, the sources of terrorism are drained, he reiterated. Such organizations use Islam as their slogan; however Islam is a religion of peace that prohibits the murder of any human being regardless of age, sex, religion, race, Ghanem made clear.

More than 95 percent of victims by terrorist organizations are Muslims, he said, referring that terrorism was made abroad in order to distort the image of Islam and Muslims. He urged all Muslims to highlight the true image of Islam. On the visit to Japan, he said the Kuwaiti-Japanese relations trace back to 1958 when the first agreement between the two sides was signed. “We came to a friendly country to build new and deep friendships. We know that Japanese people like work and respect time and quality of products. And they are tolerant,” he concluded.

Historic visit

Japanese leading parliamentarians voiced their expectations that Ghanem’s visit to Japan becomes a big impetus for further development of the two countries’ friendly relations. “I am determined to persevere in my best efforts to further strengthen Kuwaiti-Japanese ties through increased exchanges among parliament members, with a view to a stable mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries,” Chairman of the Japan-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship League Eisuke Mori said during the reception.

The veteran legislator also lauded Ghanem’s lofty aspiration and serious efforts for the peace in the Middle East, as well as the world, offering Japan’s involvement in his work in the same spirit. Describing Kuwait as “a very important country for Japan,” Mori showed appreciation for Kuwait’s stable supply of crude oil to resource-poor Japan. In addition, he conveyed gratitude to the kind assistance Kuwait provided in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster, which gave “the courage and the strength” to the people in the affected areas. Mori also extolled the role played by Ambassador Otaibi as a “bridge,” taking both countries’ relations to stronger levels.

Meanwhile, the head of the junior party in Japan’s ruling coalition asserted significance of the visit by Ghanem and his accompanying MPs. “With their visit, I am delighted to see inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries will further deepen,” Komeito Party President Natsuo Yamaguchi said. The leading politician also expressed pleasure with his long-standing relation with the Kuwaiti people as he made a visit to Kuwait in March 1991, soon after the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation to meet the late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and high-ranking officials. “While in Kuwait, we were told what assistance Kuwait needs from Japan.

“After returning home, I urged parliament to implement Japan’s assistance required by the government and the people of Kuwait as soon as possible, which resulted in support for such as medical, environmental and mine-clearing issues,” said Yamaguchi. – KUNA