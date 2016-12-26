Jail, fine for parking in spaces for disabled

KUWAIT: The traffic department will start implementation of article 63 of law 8/2010 related to the rights of the disabled, which says “any person who uses parking spaces designated for the disabled will be jailed for a maximum of one month and fined KD 100 or either of the two penalties, and in case of repeated offences, the court can order suspension of the driving license for a month.” A statement by the interior ministry’s security information department said enforcement of the law will start on Jan 1, 2017.

The statement said violators must appear at the investigations department, which will send them to the concerned court to receive the suitable punishment