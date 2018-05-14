Jahra murder suspect denies charges

KUWAIT: A bedoon man accused of killing a middle-aged Kuwaiti national in Jahra and attempting to kill his son denied any connection with the murder and told the public prosecution he did not kill his friend’s father. He said he was afraid of detectives during questioning following his arrest on Saturday, and told them that he committed the murder. The suspect confessed to attempting to kill the son due to previous disputes, Al-Anbaa daily reported. A security source said the denial was expected, adding that efforts are ongoing to find the knife used in the father’s killing, which the suspect said he threw in the sea off Anjafa beach. Records show the suspect had been in jail and was released in April, and was charged with beating his parents. He admitted to using drugs, including shabu (methamphetamine).