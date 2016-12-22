Jahra municipal squad clears mobile vendors

New law will help curb violations: Official

KUWAIT: Jahra Municipality Branch carried out a campaign that resulted in removing five mobile vendors from Abdaly road. They also cleared the seventh Ring Road of illegal vendors and removed 12 abandoned vehicles.

The Municipality’s new law is a significant achievement which will help curb violations of construction rules and encroachment of the state’s properties, Kuwait Municipality Director General Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said yesterday.

Addressing a seminar organized by Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies late on Wednesday on Law No 33/2016, Al-Manfouhi added that the previous Law No 5/2005 included several loopholes related to building violations. But, the new law will work on tackling all these negative aspects and violations, he said, pointing out that it set regulations and punishments against violators like removing unlicensed buildings, cutting off electricity and others services.

The clauses in new bill have not been introduced so far, but they are appreciated, he said, indicating that the municipality will ask the legislative authority to add some technical points to the law. The official added that the act has been prepared well and would contribute to addressing several problems pertaining to violations.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and KUNA