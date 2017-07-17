Jahra, Abdul Nasser road projects to be completed by end of next year: Minister

KUWAIT: The development of Al-Jahra and Jamal Abdul Nasser main roads will be completed by the end of next year, Minister of Public Works Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa said on Sunday. The minister made his remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate two tunnels and a bridge in Al-Jahra and Jamal Abdul Nasser road projects, part of the overall projects, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic.

Al-Jahra road project is now 93 percent complete, while Abdul Nasser road is 85 percent complete, Mutawa said. The minister added that his ministry will continue to be part of the inauguration process for road projects to facilitate traffic for the use of roads and to reduce traffic congestion, especially in these traffic density areas surrounding the two projects.

These projects are vital for several service institutions and populated areas, Mutawa noted, adding that both projects will be completed by the end of next year. Mutawa thanked citizens and residents in the areas near the two projects for their understanding during this period, especially during the closure of other roads and the opening of some alternative routes that may have caused some inconvenience to some of those who use these roads.

Mutawa pointed also to the completion of several projects implemented by the Ministry of Public Works during the summer, such as the Ministry of Education building project, the Ministry of Education building project, the building of the Institute of Medical Communications, the Kuwait Institute for Judicial Studies building and many road maintenance projects around the country. – KUNA