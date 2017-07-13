JACC wins int’l awards

KUWAIT: The Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC) has been chosen as the winner of the Arabia and Africa Best Project and Best Interior Design by the International Property Award. Handing the awards will take place on September 7 in Dubai, UAE. This win secured JACC qualification to compete in the world buildings’ category for next December.

Inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on October 31, 2016, the JACC was designed as a venue to organize and hold cultural events aimed at spreading arts appreciation amongst the local masses and help attract visitors from abroad.

According to the JACC website, the architectural marvel was designed to resemble jewels, reflecting rays of sunlight. The exterior of the JACC’s headquarters – constructed on an area of 52,000 square meters – was built from titanium and reinforced concrete. Some 10,000 workers were involved in the construction.

The JACC consists of four buildings, with one housing the main stage that accommodates some 2,000 attendees. The drama theater and rehearsals’ spaces could house some 900 people. The second, third, and fourth buildings consist of a 1,800-capacity musical facility, a 1,072-capacity cinema and multi-purpose space, and a 354-seats conference hall. It is surrounded by water fountains and other facilities attractive to visitors of the area. – Kuna