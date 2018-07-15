Jaber Causeway Subbiya link construction ongoing

KUWAIT: Director of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport Ahmad Al-Hessan said work on Subbiya link of the Jaber Causeway project is in progress and that the last piece of its structure will be installed by the end of this month. Hessan added precast sections had been used in building the 27-km bridge over Kuwait Bay using 958 pieces, each with a length of 40-60 meters, width of 17 meters and height of 2.5-4 meters, and weighing around 950 tons.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi