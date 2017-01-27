Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, home of creativity, culture, arts

KUWAIT: Continuing the legacy of being the GCC region’s custodian of arts and culture, Kuwait took another step to solidify this reputation by constructing the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC). Inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on October 31, 2016, the JACC was designed as a venue to organize and hold cultural events aimed at spreading arts appreciation amongst the local masses and also help attract visitors from abroad.

According to the JACC website, the architectural marvel was designed to resemble jewels, reflecting rays of sunlight. The exterior of the JACC’s headquarters – constructed on an area of 52,000 square meters – was built from titanium and reinforced concrete. Some 10,000 workers helped build the JACC. Speaking to KUNA, several individuals offered optimistic statements regarding the JACC which they deemed as a significant hub for culture and arts in Kuwait and the region.

Head of the Amiri Diwan’s department for cultural centers, Sahar Al-Oqab said that the building’s unique design reflected, in the most literal terms, light all over the area, making the center one of the most visually amusing attractions in the country. She commended those behind the JACC, affirming that it will put Kuwait back on the forefront of culture and arts in the region.

Speaking about the facilities structure, Al-Hani Group’s CEO and Managing Director Mahmoud Abouamer said that the JACC architectural design was as a mixture of Islamic and modern architecture. The JACC consisted of four building with one housing the main stage which could accommodate some 2,000 attendees, said Abouamer, adding that the drama theater and rehearsals spaces could house some 900 people. The second, third, and fourth buildings consisted of a 1,800-capacity musical facility, a 1,072-capacity cinema and multi-purpose space, and a 354-seats conference hall, said the official.

The JACC is surrounded by water fountains and other facilities that will attract visitors to the area, said the official. On his part, former Minister of Information and media figure Mohammad Al-Sanousi said that he was very optimistic that the JACC will be a shining beacon of cultural renaissance in Kuwait. The center will help usher a new era in the cultural and artistic movement in Kuwait and would hopefully bring well-known international artists, performers, and prominent figures to the country, added Al-Sanousi.

Echoing similar statements, Poet Dr Sheikha Suad Al-Sabah and head of the Al-Babtain Foundation for Poetic Creativity, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain both affirmed that the formation of the JACC, a center named after the beloved late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was a sign that the country was heading in the right direction culture and arts wise. The resurgence of the cultural and arts movements in Kuwait will be helped by the ever-awesome presence of the JACC, said the poets who hoped and wished for further progress and development of their country Kuwait. – KUNA