Ivory Coast leader leaves Kuwait after talks with Amir

Foreign Minister meets Ivorian counterpart

KUWAIT: Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara departed Kuwait yesterday after having held discussions with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The president was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by His Highness the Amir, Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and other senior Kuwaiti officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with the Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcel Tanoh in Bayan Palace. The talks focused to efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and exchange views over regional and international development of mutual interests. It also tackled coordination between Kuwait and Cote D’Ivoire at the UN Security Council, as two countries currently hold non-permanent seats at the most important UN organization. – KUNA