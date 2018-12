Its going to rain – Wednesday evening through Friday morning

KUWAIT: Meteorologist Abdul Aziz Al-Qarawi stressed that the rain forecast for Wednesday evening through Friday morning will be light to moderate, and there is no need to warn about it except for regular precautions to be taken by motorists, campers and those who go out sailing or fishing. Qarawi said the cold weather officially started on Dec 3 and that temperatures will start falling.

By A Saleh