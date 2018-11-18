Italian air force ‘Frecce Tricolori’ present air show on Gulf Road

Kuwait to receive first batch of Eurofighters by beginning of 2020

KUWAIT: As part of the Italian Week in Kuwait from Nov 18 to 25, the acrobatics team of the Italian air force – ‘Frecce Tricolori’ – together with Italian military T346A and Eurofighter F2000-A aircraft, presented an air show yesterday on Gulf Road near the Kuwait Towers.

This extraordinary display was organized by the Embassy of Italy in Kuwait and sponsored by Leonardo, an Italy-based aerospace and defense company. The event was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force Lt Gen Alberto Rosso, Head of Operations at Kuwait Air Force Brigadier Pilot Staff Saif Al-Housaini, Chief of Staff of Kuwait Air Force Lt Gen Khaled Al-Khudher, Deputy Chief of Staff of Kuwait Air Force Abdullah Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah and other officials.

Housaini said the Kuwait air force will receive the first batch of Eurofighters by the beginning of 2020. “The total number is 28 Eurofighter aircraft, which will be delivered in various periods. The Eurofighter deal also includes training pilots and technicians. The Kuwait air force is now benefiting from the graduates of the Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Force College who qualified as pilots and air force technicians,” he said.

About the Italian air show in Kuwait City

The extraordinary and breath-taking show included the T-346 A, the most advanced trainer aircraft available at the market today, and the Eurofighter Typhoon, the latest-generation multi-role fighter, – both performed by the Reparto Sperimantale Volo (Italian Air Force Flight Test Wing), which is responsible for the study and evaluation of all ground and flight tests of aeronautical weapon systems -, and the Italian Air Force aerobatic team “Frecce Tricolori”, the world’s largest and most known acrobatics patrol, with their ten aircraft performing together. Heir of historical acrobatic traditions, this team of the Italian Air Force is well known all over the world for their stunning aircraft stunts, contributing with their prestige to promote and represents the excellence of Italy abroad.

T-346A

T-346A is the most advanced jet trainer aircraft available at the market and the only one specifically designed to prepare pilots for new generation aircraft.

In Lecce Galatina Air Base (where the 61st Training Wing is located), Italian Air Force trains cadets from all over the world with an advanced training syllabus based on T-346A, an innovative highly integrated training system and Live Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Simulation technology. The Italian Air Force, in close cooperation with Leonardo Company, is developing the International Flight Trainig School which will consolidate the ongoing internationalization offer of Italian training services.

Eurofighter Typhoon

The Eurofighter Typhoon is the latest-generation, multi-role fighter with the largest number of orders, aircraft delivered and flight hours worldwide. It is also the fighter aircraft with the best operational safety record. Eight customers (Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar) have already ordered the Eurofighter Typhoon. Typhoon stems from a collaborative project between Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, which translates in the industrial participation of Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus Defense and Space.

Leonardo plays a key role in the provision of Typhoon’s airframe and provides over 60% of its avionics, including leading the consortia responsible for the aircraft’s radar, defensive aids suite and infrared search and track system, which raises Leonardo’s program contribution to 36%.

About Italian Air Force

The Italian Air Force (ITAF) is responsible for the protection of the national airspace. It operates 24/7, 365 days a year, in order to safeguard national interests both in Italy and abroad, in accordance with the political decisions and both national and international laws and regulations.

Wings represent the core of the ITAF. Their readiness and operational capabilities are based on highly specialized and trained personnel, together with technologically advanced assets and equipment.

The ITAF is fully integrated with the other Italian Armed Forces and cooperates with National agencies and International Organizations such as NATO and EU.

In order to fulfill its mission and tasks, the ITAF is equipped with the most advanced assets, weapon systems and state-of-the-art technology. Its personnel is trained to the highest standards in order to operate and achieve the required readiness and effectiveness. ITAF training facilities are highly considered and appreciated within the International Community. They host and train many international students and even instructors.

By Nawara Fattahova