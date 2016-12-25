Issue of illegal residents concerns Amir

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and top leaders are concerned over the illegal residents’ issue, the interior minister affirmed yesterday. Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, stressed the necessity of following up and resolving this issue in line with HH the Amir’s instructions. The government refers to the country’s stateless Arabs, colloquially known as bedoons, as ‘illegal residents’.

He was speaking during a meeting of the board of the Central Apparatus for Illegal Residents’ Affairs. He expressed gratitude to the board members for their efforts in implementing the approved plans and measures to tackle this subject, according to a statement released by the general director of the public relations and security information at the interior ministry.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, through the ministerial commission, continuously follows up on this topic. For his part, the apparatus’ executive chairman presented the attendees of the meeting with the commission’s work results and statistics it has assembled in preparation for “full implementation of the endorsed roadmap” in this respect.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah, the Cabinet’s Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Roudhan, Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd, Kuwait Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, Acting Secretary General of the illegal residents’ apparatus Lt Gen Najib Al-Othman and a number of experts. – KUNA