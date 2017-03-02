Issuance of e-Passports

KUWAIT: Relations and Security Information Department said it has distributed many banners related to the issuance of e-Passports at the service centers, police stations, Kuwait International Airport, Interior Ministry building in Sabhan, Nationality and travel documents department, cooperatives and hospitals. This comes as part of an awareness campaign about the issuance of e-Passport and how to obtain it. The service centers are: Shamiya, Capital Governorate; West Mishrif, Hawally Governorate; Ishbiliya, Farwaniya Governorate; Adan Block 7, Mubarak Al-Kabeer; Saad Al-Abdallah, Jahra and Fahad Al-Ahmad, Ahmadi.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun