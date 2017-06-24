Islamic State (IS) destroying history

Civilization, heritage and history have distinguished the Arab world for thousands of years and even before the advent of Islam, many civilizations appeared and left their print. So why does the so-called Islamic State (IS) destroy temples and museums? When Islam arrived, it did not destroy historical monuments in any area, but retained and preserved them as part of human history. Today, with the emergence of IS, a new crime has been added to their long criminal record against humanity, which is the destruction of archaeological sites in Syria and Iraq. It is a disaster that requires an urgent plan by the international community and to not allow perpetrators to escape.

Iraq and Syria are countries with an ancient history and civilization. Today, some of its cities have fallen to terrorism and criminality. The artifacts at Mosul museum and its historical monuments have been destroyed. In 2014, an 800 year-old synagogue was burned down in Mosul. Heritage is being ravaged.

Heritage is the full record of human activity in any society over a period of time and the preservation of all human activities. Documents, literature, paintings and sculptures are historical markers that constitute the identity of a society and its distinctiveness from other societies. Islam preserved these museums and collectibles because they are part of civilization and the history of mankind. But a terrorist group like IS has no regard for civilization and the real meaning of heritage.

The Nineveh museum was destroyed in the Iraqi city of Mosul. It is one of the most important museums in the world. It contains thousands of artifacts, but these criminals destroyed it. There are also reports that IS militants burned more than 8,000 rare books and manuscripts from different historical periods in the library.

Is this a war on Syrian and Iraqi heritage and history? I think the answer is yes, and the evidence is clear. Since the beginning of 2014, the Organization for the Defense of Monuments has recorded numerous cases in which religious sites in Syria have been demolished and the sale of artifacts has turned into a popular trade across the border. The figures indicate that the value of looted artifacts has reached $2 billion. It is devastating to witness the cultural heritage of a country like Syria being stolen by thieves.

IS is trying to erase the cultural history of the Arab region by destroying its artifacts. I have to say that IS does not represent Islam or Muslims, but represents itself. Modern Islamic civil governments have never harmed any historical objects, but have preserved them, and this is something we should not ignore.

The Great Mosque of Nuri and its leaning Habda minaret were destroyed by IS militants last week, who accused coalition forces of the crime. But the international coalition denied any strikes in the area where the historic Nuri mosque is located .The general operations commander Joseph Martin denied the allegation and even stated that the destruction of the mosque is “a crime against the people of Mosul and the entire Iraqi people”. The Mosque of the Great Nuri remained standing for about 844 years and even survived the invasion of the Mongols, but not IS!

Archaeologists have said the responsibility for the destruction of historical monuments falls on the international community, as these do not belong to Iraq alone and are inherited by all humanity. UNESCO seems to be serious about protecting heritage and history in Syria and Iraq and other places. The UNESCO director-general stressed her commitment to promoting measures to protect cultural heritage being attacked by IS in Syria, Iraq and Libya, and expressed solidarity and readiness to support and restore cultural heritage.

The question remains: How can the international community control illegal activities in the antiquities market? The United Nations must insist on the establishment of an international body to curb the financing of terrorism through the theft and sale of historical relics from Iraq and Syria and arrest antiquities thieves, especially those associated with terrorists or gangs. This is the duty and mission of the international community and every one of us.

