IS In Short

To fairly evaluate IS or Al-Qaeda, one has to ask himself why none of these two dangerous, armed, radical organizations have carried out any attacks or operations against Israel? A more important question would also be: “Why neither of them lists jihad in occupied Palestinian territories as a priority? None of their militias have ideas about attacking Israel, though many of them managed to infiltrate into several other countries and carry out terrorist attacks in them, which proves that they can do the same in Israel, but this never happened.

By doing enough research about IS, one will never find a speech made by any of its leaders calling directly for attacking Israel or declaring jihad in occupied Palestinian territories. They would instead call for such operations in Arab and Muslim countries.

The same applies to Al-Qaeda when its founder, Abdullah Azzam (a Palestinian who only left Palestine by the beginning of the 1970s), only called for jihad in Afghanistan in the 1980s and never called for it in Palestine. After Russian troops were routed out of Afghanistan, he was killed by a landmine shortly after he started urging Arab mujahideen to go to Palestine, and thus Al-Qaeda considers US and other Arab countries as its prime enemies instead of Israel.

They are both identical in their readiness to strike and fight everywhere in Iraq, Syria, Somalia or Mali, while Israel remains always out of their targets. Saying this, I am not implying anything or accusing anybody because it would be foolish to do so without any solid proof. But reviewing all incidents takes us all to one big fat question: “Why have none of the terrorist organizations originating in Arab countries ever conducted a simple operation in Israel?” – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa

By Thaar Al-Rasheedi