Irbil prosthetic center launches Kuwait-funded ward

Kurdistan takes measures to ensure safe referendum

IRBIL: Security authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan have taken measures to ensure safety and stability during the referendum on the region’s independence set for Sept 25, 2017. The remarks were made by Kurdish Minister of Interior Karim Sinjari during his meeting with a Kuwaiti media delegation late Sunday. Security authorities have arrested about 1,700 members of the so-called Islamic State (IS) who were hiding among displaced Iraqis in the region’s refugee camps, he noted. Although the city of Mosul was liberated from IS’ control, there are still some terrorist cells in Mosul that belong to the group, Sinjari said.

The Kuwaiti delegation also met with the head of the foreign affairs department at Kurdistan’s government Falah Mustafa, who stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between his region and Kuwait on all levels, mainly investment. Mustafa also addressed the regional and international impact of the upcoming referendum’s results.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes KUNA’s Editor-in-Chief Saad Al-Ali, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Anbaa daily Youssef Al-Marzouq, Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait Times Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan and Trustee of Kuwait Journalists Association Adnan Al-Rashid.

Meanwhile, a Kuwait-funded ward at a prosthetic medical center in Irbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region was launched to treat those whose limbs were amputated in the fight against IS. Speaking on the occasion, head of the center Dr Ghassan Al-Alousy told KUNA that the hospital receives about eight patients of all ages daily, most of them with severed feet or legs. After placing prosthetics, the patients receive physical therapy to allow them to adjust to their new artificial limbs, he noted. Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity provided donations to treat over 100 Iraqis in need for artificial limbs at the center.

Sinjari noted that his region received over 35,000 injured people during the battle of Mosul. Due to the large numbers of those in need for medical care, hospitals suffered a shortage of necessary items and medicines, especially anesthesia to perform surgeries, he explained. The official added that Kuwait immediately sent medical aid to face the growing numbers of patients.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Kuwaiti media delegation. Kuwait is continuously providing medical aid to displaced Iraqis in Irbil, sending medicines, medical equipment and ambulances. The country also funded the establishment of five medical centers in camps inside Irbil and Dohuk. Moreover, Kuwait funded the treatment of over 500 Iraqis who needed different surgeries. – KUNA