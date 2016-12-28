Iraq commends Kuwait’s help in security efforts

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi yesterday lauded Kuwait’s relentless support to his country, especially regarding Iraq’s efforts to maintain security and stability. Abadi made the remark during a meeting with Kuwait’s visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. During the meeting, the Iraqi premier lauded the current level of close and firm relations between Kuwait and Iraq in all fields.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti minister reaffirmed Kuwait’s unshakable position based on backing Iraq’s security and stability, while praising progress made by the Iraqi government to shore up the political process in the country and to fight terrorism. On the meeting, he said they had discussed ways of further promoting and developing Kuwaiti-Iraqi relations in all fields, pointing to bilateral cooperation over major issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled arrived in Baghdad earlier yesterday to lead Kuwait’s delegation to the joint ministerial committee meeting. He also met with Iraqi President Fuad Masum, and conveyed to him greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The two sides also discussed bilateral ties and the recent security and political developments in Iraq and the region. Meanwhile, Masum hailed the strong Kuwaiti support of Iraq’s stability, also stressing the importance of boosting joint cooperation on all levels. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled reiterated Kuwait’s continuous efforts to safeguard Iraq’s security. Furthermore, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled met with Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim Al-Jabouri, and the two sides discussed bilateral ties and the recent regional and international developments.

In addition, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Jaafari, and they stressed the necessity of continuing holding joint gatherings and completing efforts to consolidate bilateral cooperation in all fields. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments. The meetings were attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Salem Al-Zamanan, and senior officials at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – KUNA