Iraq airports open to Kuwaiti flights

BAGHDAD: All of Iraq’s airports are open to Kuwaiti commercial flights, which will offer facilitations for the arrival of jets from the neighboring country, Iraq’s Transportation Ministry said on Wednesday. The calls were made after both countries signed a cooperation agreement in the field of air transport in December last year.

In a statement, the ministry said that Iraq’s second largest airport, Basra International, in particular, operates according to the ‘open skies’ agreement, which allows a free-market environment for the global airline industry. Commenting on the announcement, ministry spokesman Salem Mousa told KUNA that the move illustrates the state of openness between both countries in the field of commercial aviation and outlines their commitment to the development of transport cooperation.

Transport between the neighboring countries has recently increased, Mousa said, adding that it has now become mandatory to back this growth with tangible action on the ground, through the creation of further bilateral cooperation prospects. – KUNA