Iranian national arrested for forging Portuguese passports

KUWAIT: Criminal investigators recently arrested an Iranian national on charges of forging Portuguese passports for himself and his kids, based on which they got residency visas as Portuguese citizens, said security sources. Case papers indicate that investigations went underway based on information that detectives received, which indicated that the man had changed his and his children’s nationality.

After contacting the Arab and International Criminal Police Department and the INTERPOL, it was discovered that the new passports that the suspect obtained were fake. Based on that, the suspect was arrested and later confessed that he paid an amount of money to an unidentified person who helped him forge the passports, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. Police searched the suspect’s home and found 12 fake Portuguese passports, three Iranian passports and seven cancelled Kuwaiti passports.