Iranian cargo ship runs aground without injuries



KUWAIT: An Iranian cargo ship sank near the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad causeway, a cable-stayed bridge pending construction, but there were no reported casualties, Kuwaiti authorities said yesterday. The Doha port-bound cargo ship coming from Iran was completely submerged but all six Iranian sailors onboard the vessel emerged unscathed, Kuwait’s Fire Service Directorate public relations Director-General Lt Khalil Al-Amir noted. The sailors were saved and handed over to the Kuwaiti coastguard, he added. – KUNA