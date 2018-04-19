Iran quake felt in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Kuwait National Seismic Network said yesterday that the country was slightly affected by the 5.9-magnitude tremor that hit southern Iran earlier yesterday.

The aftershock of the quake was felt at 09:45 local time in Fintas, Mangaf and Mishref, said Dr Abdullah Al-Enizi, crises management director at the network.

The quake hit Iran’s southern region of Boushehr, home to the country’s only nuclear power plant, without causing casualties or damage, media reported.

The University of Tehran’s seismology center said the epicenter of the earthquake was in the sparsely populated Kaki region, around 80 km from the Boushehr plant. The head of emergency services said no one was killed or wounded in the quake, media reported. – Agencies