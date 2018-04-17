Iqama process to go online

KUWAIT: The interior ministry plans to begin renewing expats’ residency permits online from next year, while a trial will start for renewing residencies of domestic helpers under citizens’ sponsorship.

The interior ministry’s IT department has finalized the program that involves a form that is to be filled online, documents to be uploaded and an undertaking signed.

The sources said the link with the social affairs and labor ministry is complete, as well as with the health ministry and the forensics and residency affairs departments.

The sources said discussions are ongoing whether to print the residency permit sticker, while there is a possibility that a residency ID will be adopted with information stored digitally on it. Notably, the process of renewing driving licenses will go online from June 1. — Al-Rai