IOM honors Kuwait’s Social Affairs Minister

KUWAIT: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) honored Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh in recognition of her role in promoting human and labor rights, on Sunday, at the UNDP Kuwait office in Mishref. In his speech, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah praised Minister Al-Sabeeh’s role towards strengthening the principles and laws of human rights in Kuwait. He pointed out that the IOM Executive Board will consider Kuwait’s bid to join the organization as an observer in its meeting in November officially.

Minister Al-Sabeeh stressed on Kuwait’s keenness to strengthen the long lasting 25-year humanitarian partnership with humanitarian organizations, with the International Organization for Migration (IMO) in particular, which represents the role played by the Organization through the provision of many development programs and humanitarian assistance. She also praised the two sides’ keenness to upgrade the partnership by setting up more than eight courses and workshops in the fields of human trafficking and referral mechanisms, supporting the HAC staff and implementing three impact studies. This partnership has contributed to the development of programs for future decision-makers.

‘Future decision-makers’

“This partnership has contributed towards the development of programs for future decision-makers based on evidence as well as their contribution to the social networks on the labor market and the Kuwaiti economy. Also for developing the work environment within the General Authority for Labor Force and raising its capabilities,” she said. MOI Director General William Lacy Swing said that Al-Sabeeh is a pioneering figure in her domain and her wise leadership is clear in development projects. He congratulated the State of Kuwait for the achievements it has made in the humanitarian field.

Swing expressed United Nations’ appreciation for the great role played by His Highness the Amir in spreading humanitarian awareness about refugees and his efforts to solve the Gulf crisis. He added that he was delighted that his current and sixth visit to Kuwait coincides on the third anniversary of the UN honoring and proclaiming His Highness the Amir as a “humanitarian leader.”

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, MOI Director said that they have been working to address the human needs of people in Mynamar and those in Bangladesh. “We have added more staff and researchers there to support those who need shelter, food, or other requirements and are working with other organization to make sure that they get the support they need,” he noted. Swing pointed out that the latest statistic shows that Bangladesh expelled at least 290 members of the Rohingya Muslim community where thousands were waiting to cross into the neighboring country and numbers continue to grow.

Regarding the Syrian refugees, he said “Around 200 Syrian staff members are working inside Syria with the UN, government and NGOs trying to help more than one and half million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, similar number in Jordan and 2.5 million in Turkey, we are trying to address the basic needs and the government is working hard as they can.”

He affirmed that the IOM provided 700 thousands shelter to Syrian refugees. “We are now turning our efforts towards the return program. I was very pleased to hear that the Amir plans to hold a major reconstruction conference in January and I hope to attend it. It is a very important initiative that has our full support.”

Kuwait’s UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative Zineb Touimi-Benjelloun congratulated Minister Al-Sabeeh on the honoring and praised her for her significant role in implementing the State’s development plans as well as her efforts in achieving sustainable development and materializing Kuwait’s 2035 development vision.

By Faten Omar