Investigation in young man’s death; Suitcase thief caught

KUWAIT: Criminal detectives began an investigation to find out the cause of death of a youth who was missing from his family’s home and whose body was found in a building under construction in Sabah Al-Salem. A security source said that the body may have been dumped there by unidentified persons or he may have committed suicide. The body was discovered by the building’s guard. The dead youth was identified as a 23-year-old Kuwaiti.

Suitcase thief caught

Airport detectives arrested an Arab national who attempted to steal two ‘expensive’ suitcases from the baggage carousel and take them back to his country. Airport detectives learned about a man who had a return ticket for the same day, so he was arrested. When questioned, he said he came especially to steal two ‘expensive’ bags, and took them to the check-in counter to return back to his country.

Beggars arrested

Residency affairs detectives continued their campaign against beggars and arrested more than nine persons (men, women and children) of various nationalities begging in Mubarakiya. The arrestees were sent to concerned authorities. A security source said the campaigns will continue. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa