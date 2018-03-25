International organized crime gangsters operating in Salmiya and Maidan Hawally arrested

KUWAIT: Well-informed security sources said four gang members were arrested for committing multiple house burglaries in Salmiya and Maidan Hawally, sources said. Most burglaries were committed during morning hours, when the burglars were sure that apartment residents were out at work. The gang mainly focused on stealing cash and jewelry, said the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The sources explained that the gang comprises of 15 Georgians, of whom only four have so far been arrested. The sources stressed that the gang members do not know each other, which suggests that they are part of an organized international mafia. The sources added the suspects are in Kuwait on visas issued by individuals and some companies.

In addition, the sources said that the police have so far received 30 burglary reports including two in Farwaniya, two in the capital and 26 in Salmiya and Maidan Hawally, where the suspects used sophisticated methods to open doors. Finally, the sources stressed that coordination is in progress between police detectives and airport authorities to stop the departure of any Georgian without checking his criminal record.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi