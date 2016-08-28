International groups ask assembly to drop cross-dressing criminalization

KUWAIT: Some MPs said international human rights organizations have asked the National Assembly to cancel a law criminalizing impersonating the opposite sex, or cross-dressing, and asked to discuss the issue during the upcoming term. They said the organizations believe the law contradicts human rights and general freedoms of individuals, and this harms Kuwaiti democracy. Sources said MPs will ignore the request and seek stricter punishment for this offence.

Labor transfer

Deputy Director General for foreign labor recruitment and employment at the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Ahmad Al-Mousa issued a circular regarding a previous condition that limits transferring work permits for workers on government contracts to other government contracts. The new circulation required inspecting the last two work permits that a worker obtained before his or her transfer transaction is carried out.

Labor grievances

Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Education Fahd Al-Ghais said the period to file grievances over lack of rewards of outstanding performance or financial discrepancies started yesterday. These can be filed on the ministry’s website for 60 days. He said the site is: http://www.moe.edu.kw/employee/pages/bonus.aspx

New patent

Kuwaiti doctor Abdelmohsen Abdelredha Al-Sahaf succeeded in receiving a patent for his Q80 innovation in the US, and by giving it this name, he wanted to have Kuwait’s name mentioned when it is used. Sahaf said the innovation can be used in most orthopedic and surgical intervention operations to treat pain. “We are in the preliminary stage of design, followed by production and marketing worldwide,” he added.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi