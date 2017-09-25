Interior: No officers reshuffle

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior denied yesterday the authenticity of news reports circulated recently in a local newspaper and some media outlets and social networking sites about an intention to rotate a number of Interior Ministry’s Undersecretaries and senior officials.

The ministry appealed to the media in a press release to please contact it’s Department of Security Media, noting that its doors are open to answer any questions and queries.

On Monday, a local Arabic newspaper reported that several undersecretaries in the Interior Ministry would be subject to a reshuffle.

The Arabic newspaper, Al-Qabas, reported that the reshuffle was nearly finalized and ready to be submitted to Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah for approval. Quoting unnamed sources, the report listed the names of several senior Interior officials who would be confirmed in their positions if they are now ‘acting’ and others would be reshuffled.

It noted that that the following undersecretaries would take up new roles or be confirmed as noted below with some changes still possible:

Major General Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah, Assistant Undersecretary for Border Security

Maj General Ibrahim Al-Tarrah, Assistant Undersecretary for General Security

Maj General Fahad Al-Shuwai, Assistant Undersecretary for National and Passports

Maj Genral Talal Maarafi, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic

Maj General Shukri Al-Najjar, Assistant Undersecretary for Special Security

Maj General Mohammad Al-Sharhan, Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Detectives

Maj General Abdallah Al-Hajiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Residency Affairs

The Interior Ministry refuted the report.