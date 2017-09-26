Interior news leaker sentenced

KUWAIT: An Interior Ministry officer was court marshaled and sentenced to seven days in jail for leaking ministry news through an account on Twitter. A source said the officer took advantage of his position in a sensitive department to share news and information about citizens and expats. His superiors referred him to a military council for disciplinary action.

Fugitive caught on Failaka

Failaka policemen arrested an Iranian man who has received a 10-year jail sentence for drugs. The man was caught while trying to flee Kuwait via boat. He confessed that an accomplice helped him reach Failaka and then dropped him there. Police saw the man at night and when they approached, he ran but was unable to escape. Once his fingerprints were taken, it was discovered that he was wanted. He was sent to concerned authorities.

House breaker arrested

A young man was arrested after entering a house with criminal intent and being in possession of illicit drugs. A citizen heard noise in his house and when he went to see, he found the accused. The homeowner tackled the stranger and called police. Police found drugs on the man when he was searched.

Drug users arrested

A young woman was caught with hashish and shabu while in the company of two citizens and admitted to using drugs with the two. Police stopped the three during a routine patrol and upon checking, they found the two citizens wanted for financial cases involving more than KD 13,000. The citizens were discovered to have hashish on them and when the woman’s bag was searched, she was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. All three were sent to Drugs Control General Department.

Drug addict fails at suicide bid

A suspected drug addict failed in his attempt to commit suicide by jumping from a water tank. A security source said a man called police about a person climbing on top of a water tank at the Jahra stables. The man was yelling and threatening to jump. Police, paramedics and technical rescue officers rushed to the scene and convinced the man to come down. He was found to be under the influence of a narcotic substance and was charged with attempted suicide and drug use.

Bag stolen from airport

A female citizen complained to Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh police that an unknown person stole her expensive bag from the conveyer belt at Kuwait International Airport upon her arrival from a European country. A source said detectives will use CCTV footage of the baggage area to identify the thief, as the lady said she saw the bag on the belt, and was waiting for it to come around. She claimed the bag is worth KD 800.

Fake run over gang busted

Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh police put an end to the activities of a Pakistani gang that used to fabricate run over accidents. A security source said the police station officer became suspicious about a Pakistani man who frequented the police station several times with claims of being hit by a car. Detectives then found out the man leads a gang that fabricate the accidents to blackmail people and get money by filing complaints, and sometimes money is paid out of court. Detectives had a video that confirms the fabrication, and the suspect confessed to all charges. – Translated from the Arabic press