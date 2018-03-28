Interior Ministry stresses need for anti-drugs awareness

KUWAIT: Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah chaired a meeting in the presence of acting ministry undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham and other field assistant undersecretaries and leaders of the Drugs Control General Department. The minister stressed the importance of the awareness and preventive aspects by preparing an integrated awareness program for all age groups to deliver a message that has a direct effect on the individual. He also spoke about deterrence factors and implementing them to protect youth from the danger of drugs. He asked for two work programs to be prepared and submitted soon. He said the private and public sectors should cooperate in awareness campaigns on the harm of drugs and to protect our youth.

Naham said the interior minister is expanding personnel training to have the largest number of security elements in the field of drug fighting and to boost their experience. Meanwhile, assistant undersecretary for criminal security Maj Gen Khalid Al-Dayeen said the criminal detectives sector is working according to an integrated system that has contributed to solving several drugs cases, adding that there are specialized training courses for DCGD men on the latest methods of drugs smuggling.

Mechanics and traffic systems

The Kuwait Scientific Club (KSC) concluded an event on mechanics and traffic systems, which was held in cooperation with the interior, education and social affairs ministries, and with the support of the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). The concluding ceremony was held under the patronage of the interior minister, who was represented by acting assistant undersecretary for traffic affairs Maj Gen Fahd Al-Shuwaye, in the presence of KFAS Director General Adnan Shihabeldeen and KSC Chairman Talal Al-Kharafi. Four exhibitions were organized on the sidelines of the closing ceremony by the general security, najda, traffic and relations and security information sectors.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun