Interior Ministry reiterates commitment to fighting drugs

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said the higher leadership dedicates all efforts against drugs abuse. He said Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah places the issue on top of his priorities for the protection of society members. He said a coordinated meeting of the national campaign for the prevention of drugs that was chaired by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Mahmoud Al-Dousary is an important step. He said an awareness plan for all society groups is implemented all year long and updated regularly in coordination with all state authorities and NGOs.

Kandari said the media information department relies in its strategy and media plans on prevention and social awareness about the dangers of drugs and its health and psychological effects, as well as social and security repercussions on security, legal and prevention aspects. He said the family should have an effective role in the comprehensive fight against drugs because it is the first line of defense; efforts to fight drugs may be lacking and may fail if the family is not one of the pillars of such efforts.

Encroachments

Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipal inspectors toured various areas of the governorate to remove encroachments on state property. Head of the department Majid Al-Mutairi said the tours resulted in the removal of violations over an area of 4,400 sq m.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun