Interior Ministry ready for new school year

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of the Ministry of Interior’s Relations and Security Information Department Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said there are clear instructions by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah with follow-up by Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham to complete all security and traffic preparations for the new school year. He said the security establishment has made all preparations in all sectors, and preventive and precautionary measures are already in place. Kandari said his department works on implementing the awareness plan for citizens and expats on the occasion of returning to school, and the department makes announcements on various media including social media, and is in continuous contact with parents to explain traffic matters.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun