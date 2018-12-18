Interior ministry picks up efforts against ‘wrongful behaviors’

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s relations and security information department said on the instructions of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and follow up by Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Naham, concerned field security authorities are continuing their plan to counter various wrongful behaviors, particularly home thefts, through the presence of police patrols round the clock.

Meanwhile, commenting on a video that circulated on social media and showed a police patrol driving in a zigzag pattern, it said the patrolman wanted to keep traffic away to allow a broken down car to move from left to right to avoid an accident. In a separate statement, the department commented on a video showing a reckless driver in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak. When approached by police, the driver escaped, but the vehicle was impounded, the department said.

Also yesterday, the department released a statement in which it reminded motorists on how to deal with minor traffic accidents with regards to settlements. It said the law levies a KD 20 on the person who causes the accident, and settlement papers are sent to insurance companies with the affected person to receive compensation without the need to go to court.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun