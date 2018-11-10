Interior Ministry issues instructions to follow during heavy rain and flooding

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department said citizens and expatriates should follow the instructions below under the current circumstances:

* Follow the news when there are warnings about flooding.

* Be cautious and do not ignore warnings and instructions.

* Helping others should not constitute a danger to you or those you are helping.

* If there is heavy flooding with the possibility of reaching inside the home, move your belongings to the upper floors, provided you have time, and cut the power.

* Do not attempt to move or touch fallen objects or wires.

* Do not use radios or mobile phones in open areas.

* Inform the civil defense department on 1804000 in case of any danger.

* Do not go to a place where water has gathered, because you may obstruct rescuers and emergency work.

* Do not use wet electric appliances until you are sure they are dry and safe to use.

* If you are driving, stay away from low-lying areas.

* Leave the vehicle if it encounters any problem during flooding.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun