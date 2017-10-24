Interior Ministry constantly assesses security threats: official

KUWAIT: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt Gen Mahmoud Al-Dousary said Monday the ministry is constantly assessing the terror threats in order to prepare the proper responses. “There is a security team who are tasked with analyzing the level of security risks,” he said, affirming the preparedness of the security forces to address any emergency that could face the country.

Lt Gen Dousary made the press remarks while attending the first voluntary action day to help the elderly people. The event is organized by the Kuwaiti Charitable Society for Elderly Care and Rehabilitation under the slogan of “your kids at your service.”

The terrorist threats are a matter of concern for all countries of the world that requires joint action and close collaboration,” Lt Gen Dousary pointed out. His statements came amid reports indicating that the public prosecution launched an investigation against three Syrians for transferring large amounts of money to Islamic State. The three were detained over the case, Al-Qabas reported. An informed source quoted in the report said the prosecution charged the suspects with money laundering, though they denied the charges. The suspects claimed they collected the money from Syrians to send it to their families, as they make money from the transfer operations in dollars. The source said investigations showed otherwise, as the officer handling the case said the suspects sent the money to IS.

On the voluntary action day, Lt Gen Dousary said the decision-makers at the ministry adopted a range of measures to facilitate service for the elderly people and people with special needs. These include exemption from residency fees and opening offices at all traffic and security service departments to help those people get service as fast as possible, he added. Lt Gen Dousary thanked the organizer of the event for encouraging the youth, males and females, to help the elderly people get government service and training them to tackle any emergency in the future.