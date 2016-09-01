Interior Ministry calls for increased efficiency

KUWAIT: It is imperative for security personnel to hone their skills to ensure readiness and aptness in dealing with any emergencies, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said yesterday. In a speech to open Al-Ahmadi Governorate’s Security Directorate building, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled underscored the importance of boosting defense capabilities to overcome security challenges in an efficient manner. Moreover, he noted that safeguarding the people of the nation is of ultimate precedence as he extolled the efforts expended by security forces to uphold security and stability. Furthermore, the Interior Minister said that mounting security challenges call for increased vigilance, adding that all security directorate buildings under construction should be completed on time. “Providing security personnel with an environment conducive to their duties is a necessity,” he added. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also attended a security drill designed to illustrate that the nation’s defense capabilities are impenetrable to any threats to security.

Clean up campaign

The campaign to clean up Abu Halaifa beach was launched yesterday with a large crowd present. Director of the technical office at Ahmadi governorate and Head of ‘My Governorate Is More Beautiful’ said the environment exhibition, and the cleanup of Abu Halaifa beach was organized by Ahmadi governorate in cooperation with the governorates environment committee.

Iranian ship with birds

The Coast Guard caught an Iranian ship with 16 falcons and 100 Houbara birds. An inspection campaign resulted in the discovery of a ship with Iranian flag with its load of birds.

Jordanian family detained

Land borders security men arrested a Jordanian expat for attempting to enter the country with his family with forged documents. The Jordanian arrived at Salmi border outlet and submitted his and his family’s passports. After a thorough check, it was found that the man had been leaving in Saudi Arabia illegally for nine months.

Security campaign

Najda police carried out a security campaign in all Kuwait governorates yesterday. 136 wanted persons and residency violators were arrested. Also, five cars were impounded and 345 traffic citations were issued.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Agencies