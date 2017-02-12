Interior Ministry assures no crowds on border with Iraq

Security crackdowns continuing across Kuwait

KUWAIT: There is no abnormal gathering on the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border and trade movement is going on normally, a senior Kuwaiti security official said yesterday. “The security situation on the border is good and all concerned sectors are doing their duties efficiently,” Interior Ministry Undersecretary Gen Suleiman Al-Fahd told reporters.

Commenting on ongoing events in neighboring countries, Fahd said: “What is happening in some neighboring countries are just domestic political conflicts with which Kuwait has nothing to do whatsoever.” Fahd made the remarks during a meeting with reporters and media figures at the Ministry of Interior. He called on mass media to spotlight the sacrifices and duties of security personnel and promote their significant role in fighting crimes and safeguarding national security and public safety.

He extolled the meeting as part of his ministry’s strategy to communicate with all mass media and to provide them reliable and accurate information in full transparency. “The current regional circumstances require accuracy, verification and patience ahead of reporting any news about the security situation (in the country),” Fahd urged.

Defending security measures, he said the interior ministry is taking precautionary moves to “fortify” the internal front and maintain national security and public safety. Fahd emphasized that security crackdowns are being carried out nationwide in order to arrest potential lawbreakers. – KUNA