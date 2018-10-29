Interior Minister vows to lower inmates’ numbers

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said yesterday that there would be measures to lower number of jailed people. The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the minister Sheikh Khaled made the declaration during a meeting with members of the panel tasked with tackling prisons’ overcrowd — headed by the general attorney judge Mohammad Al-Duaij. The minister lauded the panel efforts in tackling the cells’ overcrowding at correction institutions. Meanwhile, judge Duaij said the committee had already taken measures to lower the number of inmates. – KUNA