Interior Minister meets Indian national security advisor

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah received India’s national security advisor and the prime minister’s special envoy for fighting extremism and terrorism Sayyed Asif Ibrahim in the presence of Assistant Undersecretary for Internal State Security Affairs Maj Gen Essam Al-Naham and Acting Head of Information and Security follow-up at the National Security Department Sheikh Fawaz Mishal Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah received investigator Fatimah Saud Al-Rayes on the occasion of her appointment at the investigations general department. Rayes took the oath of office in front of Sheikh Khalid, who congratulated her on this occasion.

Child protection

Director General of the Investigations Department and head of the team for the preparation for Kuwait’s first regional conference for the protection of children from the risks of social media Maj Gen Dr Fahd Al-Dousari held a coordination meeting with the preparation team of the conference that will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of March at Jumairah Hotel. The conference will be held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and presence of Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun