Interior Minister, British envoy discuss common issues

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah discussed with the British Ambassador to Kuwait Mathew Lodge yesterday, security issues of mutual concern. Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarah underscored that both nations enjoy close and solid ties.

Meanwhile, the British envoy acknowledged Kuwait’s efforts to promote peace and security in the region, saying that such discussions are crucial to boost bilateral ties. – KUNA