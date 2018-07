Interior Minister announces reshuffle

KUWAIT: Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Lt Gen Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decree yesterday appointing Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs, Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah as Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training and Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Assistant Undersecretary for Border Security Affairs. Fawaz Suleiman Al-Mashan was appointed as Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs in addition to his current post.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun