Interior, Education ministries coordinate to fight drugs

KUWAIT: Officials from the Drug Control General Department (DCGD) of the Interior Ministry and the Education Ministry’s Educational Development and Activities Department held a meeting yesterday to discuss creating new mechanisms of cooperation in the field of drugs fighting and prevention. The two sides agreed to launch a plan to activate the role of schools’ principals in this regard, as well as the roles of the social and psychiatric services department at the education ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Education Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development Faisal Maqseed, DCGD Director General Brig Bader Al-Ghadouri, Acting Director of the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Brig Tawheed Al-Kandary and other officials.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun